First look at Long Tan epic Danger Close

Travis Fimmel as Major Harry Smith in a scene from the movie Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan. Supplied by Transmission Films.

ON the eve of Anzac Day, audiences have been given their first look at Queensland's latest blockbuster, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

Transmission Films unveiled the first teaser trailer for the film, inspired by the most publicised Australian battle of the Vietnam War in 1966, during which the casualties exceeded any other single day loss in the war.

It will hit cinemas on August 8 ahead of the battle's 53rd anniversary that month.

Deeper Water Films producers Michael and John Schwarz said the film has already nabbed distribution deals globally, including in the US.

Filmed in southeast Queensland last year, Danger Close stars Travis Fimmel as Major Harry Smith, the Officer Commander of D Company, 6th Battalion, which bore the brunt of fighting during the infamous battle, and Luke Bracey as Sergeant Bob Buick.

Actor Luke Bracey is shown mid-battle as Sergeant Bob Buick. Photo: Jasin Boland

Other cast members include Richard Roxburgh, Daniel Webber, Travis Jeffery and Lincoln Lewis.

During filming, paulownia plantations in Kingaroy and Nerang were transformed into the battle ground in South Vietnam.

The trailer highlights the mateship between the troops, as the company of 108 men battle large explosions and raining gunfire from the 2,500 battle-hardened Vietcong and North Vietnamese soldiers.

The first official poster was also released, with the tag line "outnumbered, outgunned, never out of courage."

Danger Close was directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog and Australia Day) and written by Stuart Beattie.

"Making this film has been the greatest filmmaking challenge of my career so far and I am so proud and thrilled with the extraordinary work of my dedicated team both behind and in front of the cameras," Stenders said.

"It is truly an epic movie, made with the kind of ambition, scale and scope that is rarely possible in this country. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to tell this significant and remarkable Australian story and to be finally sharing it with audiences"

The film was recently screened to a group of Vietnam War veterans.

"We are incredibly proud of the movie and everyone we've shown it to has had a great reaction," John Schwarz said.