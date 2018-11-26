Menu
Beemart wall art on McLean Street. Brian Cassidy
Offbeat

Transforming Bundaberg one blank wall at a time

26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

YET another plain old wall in Bundy has been livened up with splashes of colour as the Urban Art Trail continues to wind its way through town.

A wall near Beemarts was given a breath of new life this weekend after the Urban Art program took over the graffiti hotspot Saturday morning.

The program, run by Reclink Street Games Bundaberg, engages youth in educational artwork and involves members of the community too.

The Urban Art Trail officially kicking off on October 29, when head artist Jamie Kirby had his way at a wall near The Bolt Place.

There the campaign's first masterpiece was created.

Co-ordinator Tataina Quinn said the program had been developed with an educational base to teach youth and the community the value of urban art.

Ms Quinn said the trail was a great way to connect the community and also help prevent illegal tagging and graffiti around the CBD.

The idea is for businesses, such as The Bolt Place, to donate a wall for participants to create art.

"Many places around Australia have urban art trails established,” Ms Quinn said.

"These trail have seen an increase in tourist visiting the art work and businesses involved.

"The program will also work with people involved with illegal graffiti to give them an opportunity to work with business to create urban art while opening doors, and connecting them to the community with legal art.”

