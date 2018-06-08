Menu
TRANFORMER: Fire fighters attended the scene of the fire early this morning. Bev Lacey
Transformer fire leaves 400 Bundy homes without power

Ashley Clark
8th Jun 2018 9:15 AM
IT WAS a loud bang in the early hours of this morning that alerted residents to a transformer that had just caught fire on Telegraph Rd.

Fire fighters attended the scene about 3.30am before Ergon Energy workers were tasked to the area- with repairs still in process.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said it was unknown what caused the transformer to blow but the incident left about 400 customers without power this morning.

"It initially affected about 400 customers on the same feeder from 3.34am, but crews were able to restore power to customers other than those supplied from the transformer at 4.41am,” he said.

Power is expected to be restored to the remaining 25 customers in Murrell Crt and Telegraph Rd soon.

"The crews have been delayed in getting the repairs done and the estimated restoration time is now 10.15am,” Mr Rehbein said.

