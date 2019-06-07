Transformation program to expand across state

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer, Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Aman Meles and Bob Gee in Bundaberg yesterday.

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer, Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Aman Meles and Bob Gee in Bundaberg yesterday. Mike Knott BUN060619AMA2

A GROUP of Bundaberg teenagers have worked to leave behind their troubled past, and two state ministers have acknowledged their efforts.

Yesterday 23 locals who have been offenders in the youth justice system graduated from a state government program, which was aimed at giving them positive mentoring and career experience such as in rural operations, first aid, CPR, and resources and infrastructure.

Among the supportive attendees at the ceremony were two state ministers, Youth Justice director-general Bob Gee, and 2016 graduate Aman Meles, who has reformed to become an administration officer for Youth Justice.

The program is called the Transition 2 Success and during its existence has re-educated 400 youth.

It has been considered successful by high level government bureaucrats and state ministers, who said there was an increased chance they would avoid being charged with crimes once they completed the program.

Minister for Employment Shannon Fentiman and Minister for Youth Di Farmer announced that the program will receive an additional $28.7 million across four years in an expansion across Queensland.

"We know this is going to be the start of a great future for these people," Ms Farmer said, while addressing media yesterday. "We know 95 per cent of the young people that graduate from the program go on to further education or to jobs."