Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Every Premier League club’s ins and outs

by Sky Sports
3rd Jan 2019 10:36 AM

WHO has your English Premier League team signed?

Who's been shipped out?

Check below for a list of the Premier League ins and outs to date from the 2019 January transfer window, which runs from January 1 to January 31.

Chelsea

In: Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund, £57.6 million

Out:

Christian Pulisic will see out the rest of the season with Borussia Dortmund. Picture: AP
Christian Pulisic will see out the rest of the season with Borussia Dortmund. Picture: AP

Everton

In: 

Out: Kieran Dowell - Sheffield United, loan

Huddersfield

In: Jaden Brown - Tottenham, undisclosed

Out: Ramadan Sobhi - Al Ahly, loan; Rajiv van La Parra - Middlesbrough, loan

Manchester City

In: 

Out: Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC, loan

Anthony Caceres has joined Sydney FC on a season-long loan deal.
Anthony Caceres has joined Sydney FC on a season-long loan deal.

Tottenham

In: 

Out: Jaden Brown - Huddersfield, undisclosed

West Ham

In: Samir Nasri (Sevilla), undisclosed

Out: 

Wolves

In: David Wang - Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed

Out: David Wang - Sporting Lisbon, loan

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news in our live blog.

If you can't see the live blog, CLICK HERE.

More Stories

Show More
al ahly anthony caceres chelsea fc christian pulisic david wang english premier league everton fc huddersfield terriers jaden brown jumilla b kieran dowell manchester city middlesbrough rajiv van la parra ramadan sobhi samir nasri sevilla sheffield united sporting lisbon sydney fc tottenham hotspurs west ham united wolverhampton wanderers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    premium_icon Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    News A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crashing into a tree early this morning.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 9:09 AM
    New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    premium_icon New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    News Barker takes his family and music on road

    Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    premium_icon Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    Business 'I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee'

    Local Partners