Every Premier League club’s ins and outs
WHO has your English Premier League team signed?
Who's been shipped out?
Check below for a list of the Premier League ins and outs to date from the 2019 January transfer window, which runs from January 1 to January 31.
Chelsea
In: Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund, £57.6 million
Out:
Everton
In:
Out: Kieran Dowell - Sheffield United, loan
Huddersfield
In: Jaden Brown - Tottenham, undisclosed
Out: Ramadan Sobhi - Al Ahly, loan; Rajiv van La Parra - Middlesbrough, loan
Manchester City
In:
Out: Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC, loan
Tottenham
In:
Out: Jaden Brown - Huddersfield, undisclosed
West Ham
In: Samir Nasri (Sevilla), undisclosed
Out:
Wolves
In: David Wang - Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed
Out: David Wang - Sporting Lisbon, loan
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news in our live blog.
If you can't see the live blog, CLICK HERE.