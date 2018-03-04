Tramping out of sight

TEAM: Tramps Like Them will participate in the 10th annual Wild Women On Top Sydney Coastrek.

CALLING someone a tramp isn't a good idea, unless they're part of this group of mums and teachers.

The women, from Miriam Vale and Bororen, are among nearly 3000 trekkers gearing up for the 10th annual Wild Women On Top Sydney Coastrek to raise funds for The Fred Hollows Foundation.

With less than three weeks until the event, Shayna Pender and her team - Tramps Like Them, and their sister team Tramps Like Us - are not only training for the 60km trek, they're also raising funds towards the event's overall goal of raising $2.8million for foundation.

They are using the trek as a way to stay fit, build friendships, have a few laughs and enjoy the views of some iconic Australian destinations while also taking the opportunity of a girls' weekend away.

"We have been following the Coastrek 12-week training guide, and our favourite group walks have been bush walking on dirt gazetted roads with mountain views,” Shayna said.

"The Fred Hollows Foundation is one of our favourite organisations so it has been great to get out and fundraise. We have had bake stalls, pub raffles, crab races, a movie fundraiser and received donations from generous family and friends.”

Since 2009, more than 25,000 Coastrekkers have walked 1.2million kilometres across the three Coastrek events, in Sydney (since 2009), Melbourne (since 2015) and the Sunshine Coast (since 2017) - the equivalent of walking to the moon and back, and back to the moon again.

Their efforts have also raised more than $20million, helping restore sight for people living in the world's poorest communities.

Fred Hollows Foundation founding director Gabi Hollows said it was inspiring to see so many people join the fight to end avoidable blindness.

"There are more than 36million people in the world who are blind, and four out of five of them don't need to be,” she said.

"I am always moved and inspired to see people still going to such great lengths to help realise Fred's vision of a world where no person is needlessly blind.

"To everyone participating in this year's Sydney Coastrek, thank you for giving the gift of sight by taking on this challenge.”

To support the women, go to sydney.coastrek.com.au and search for their names.