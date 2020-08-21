Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
News

Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Aug 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Train services on one of Brisbane's most popular lines have been suspended after a truck crashed onto the tracks near a bayside station this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the scene, near the Manly Rail Station at Florence and Ronald St, around 6.36am.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said services between Lota and Lindum have been suspended as a result of the crash.

Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.

However, rail replacement buses have been organised to take commuters to the next available station.

Queensland Ambulance officers are currently on scene and are assessing a man in his 20s for some minor injuries.

Originally published as Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crash trains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        The dam vote: Class action a ‘weapon’ for Paradise

        Premium Content The dam vote: Class action a ‘weapon’ for Paradise

        News How the region’s farmers are racing against upcoming state election for results.

        Dam politics: Will trouble in Paradise hit polls?

        Premium Content Dam politics: Will trouble in Paradise hit polls?

        News Local politicians share their thoughts on Paradise Dam and the upcoming state...

        Teacher searching for new hobby becomes hooked on earrings

        Premium Content Teacher searching for new hobby becomes hooked on earrings

        News Alice In Wonderland fans will fall in love with handmade jewellery