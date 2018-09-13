Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trains will be replaced by buses along the Ipswich and Springfield lines this afternoon after an incident at Graceville train station.
Trains will be replaced by buses along the Ipswich and Springfield lines this afternoon after an incident at Graceville train station. FILE
Breaking

Ipswich lines resume service after pedestrian hit by train

by Sophie Chirgwin, Julie Sanderson
13th Sep 2018 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM

UPDATE: An elderly woman has suffered a significant leg injury after being hit by a train at Graceville station.

Emergency services were called to the station just after 12.30pm following reports a woman had fallen off the platform in front of a train.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious leg injuries and also head injuries.

The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition.

Queensland Rail earlier announced trains on the Ipswich and Springfield lines were suspended as police and ambulance attend an incident at Graceville station.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said "a patient with a significant leg injury is being assisted following a train and pedestrian incident at 12.38pm".

The trains were temporarily not running between Corinda and Roma St, Queensland Rail said in a social media post.

Buses were being arranged to replace trains through the impacted area but at 1.50pm TransLink said Ipswich and Springfield line trains had returned to regular stopping patterns and that passengers should expect residual delays of up to five minutes.

Anyone seeking help should contact Lifeline on 131 114.

 

INITIAL: Queensland Rail has announced trains on the Ipswich and Springfield lines are suspended as police and ambulance attend an incident at Graceville station.

A police spokesman said a person had been involved in an accident at the station and train services were suspended as a result.

The trains were not running between Corinda and Roma St, Queensland Rail said in a social media post.

Buses are being arranged to replace trains through the impacted area, however major delays were expected.

Queensland Rail said more information would be available online to assist passengers.

 

ipswich queensland rail springfield train

Top Stories

    Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    premium_icon Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    Council News DON'T get caught speeding when multiple locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.

    Wide Bay's tough debut

    premium_icon Wide Bay's tough debut

    Sport Wide Bay debuts in the Lord's Taverners competition

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Local Partners