Training shows off dingoes' personality and intellect

DINGO TRAINING: Zoo keeper Laura Billing and dog trainer Tenille Williams with Lowana at the Alexandra Park Zoo.

DINGO TRAINING: Zoo keeper Laura Billing and dog trainer Tenille Williams with Lowana at the Alexandra Park Zoo. Mike Knott BUN010818DINGO4

THE two loveable dingoes, Kupali and Lowana, residing in the Alexandra Park Zoo are not just for show.

They receive weekly training by zoo keeper Laura Billing and dog trainer Tenille Williams from Dog Matters.

Ms Williams said they started training the dingoes when they first came to the zoo and were about four months old. "We are primarily training for more compassionate care - which means less stressful vet care,” she said.

"So when they need to be caught, handled, put in crates to go to the vets or for the vets to come here, they are used to the handling and willingly cooperate with that for rewards, so it's a less stressful experience.

"The other is for mental stimulation, to challenge their minds we do obedience, tricks and scent detection, which is something they really love.”

The dingoes are now five-years-old and adored by everyone.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Billing said she loved their varying personality and intellect.

When it comes to tricks, she said there were fun ones like shakes and high-fives, and others to aid in medical procedures and general obedience.

To see the dingoes visit the zoo after 8.30am daily.