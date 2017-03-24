Training help for job seekers

The Coalition Government is investing $188.3 million in Employability Skills Training (EST) to help more young Australians into work.

YOUNG people will soon be able to access Employability Skills Training to help improve their chances of finding and keeping a job.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated the training organisations on their new role and looked forward to the program starting this April.

"The Coalition Government is investing $188.3 million in Employability Skills Training to help more young Australians into work,” he said.

"This is a great initiative to help our young people get the skills they need to take up a job in the region.”

Minister for Employment Michaelia Cash said eight Registered Training Organisations would deliver training in the area under Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare, Trial, Hire), to help young people aged 15 to 24 gain the skills employers were looking for when hiring staff in entry-level positions.

"Through Employability Skills Training young people will gain that knowledge and be better prepared to take up job opportunities.”

A full list of the successful organisations can be found at http://bit.ly/2nOwVMp.