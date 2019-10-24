Drug-selling fitness trainer’s tearful promise to judge

Jack Ryan Warne has promised judge he will clean up his act.

Jack Ryan Warne has promised judge he will clean up his act.

A FITNESS trainer convicted of selling marijuana has made a tearful promise that, for the sake of his son, a judge will never again see him in court.

Jack Ryan Warne, 32 formerly of Gympie, was serving a suspended sentence for drug trafficking when police found $10,000 of marijuana as well as MDMA at his Warner home on June 5, 2018.

In Brisbane District Court on Thursday, Warne pleaded guilty to breaching the sentence and to five drug and possession charges.

He told Judge Nicole Kefford through tears that he had "messed up".

In character references, Jack Ryan Warne was described as “warm and caring” and a good father.

"For my son's sake you will not see me again," Warne said.

The court heard that Warne was born in Townsville but grew up with his mother in Gympie, where he worked as a restaurant manager, later developing an interest in the fitness industry.

Defence barrister John Jacob said the father of three, who had started to overcome a marijuana addiction, relapsed in 2017 when his mother died.

"Mr Warne turned to cannabis to numb his grief," Mr Jacob said.

Mr Jacob handed up a number of character references for Warne that described him as "warm and caring" and otherwise a good father to his eight-year-old son, who he had sole custody of, and two older daughters.

While Judge Kefford said Warne's level of commerciality was low, she noted that he was only one year into suspended sentence when he was caught.

She stressed the damage drugs caused in the community.

"(Drugs) are so prevalent in society these days because of people supplying ... and you've been part of that," she said.

Warne was sentenced to 18 months' jail but was released immediately on parole.

A conviction was recorded. -NewsRegional