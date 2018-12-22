Trainers in favour of greyhound club's name change

NEW YEAR, NEW NAME: Bundaberg Greyhound Club could be renamed Wide Bay Burnett Greyhound Club to better reflect its member base if an ambitious plan comes to fruition. The Christmas Cup will headline today's meet.

GREYHOUNDS: Fraser Coast greyhound trainers and owners will soon have greater recognition as momentum builds for a rebranding of Bundaberg Greyhound Club.

The Christmas Cup will today headline the Rum City venue's last meet of the year, and at lest 20 entries have come from the Fraser Coast.

That representation isn't a new thing - most of the club's trainers are from outside Bundaberg. It's why one of the key changes flagged by current Bundaberg Greyhound Club president David Plummer for his first year in the role is to rebrand the club to the Wide Bay Burnett Greyhound Club.

Plummer, who is based in Hervey Bay, said a name change would better reflect the origin of the club's trainers, owners and dogs.

"I've only been in the role for a few weeks, and we've recently had a new track laid, and new boxes installed,” Plummer said. "One of the main jobs for the new year is to change the name of the club.

"A lot of trainers and owners are based outside of Bundaberg. There's a lot who are based in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Howard, and there's a number up at Gin Gin as well.

Racing Queensland is reportedly in favour of a change.

It won't happen overnight - there is a lot to work through - but Plummer said the idea was discussed at the AGM and the majority of members understood the benefits of a change.

"We've spoken to Racing Queensland and they've been positive,” Plummer said.

"It's really about taking that next step as to how we go about it. We'd like to be ready by the start of the next financial year but it takes time.”

Plummer said Howard-based greyhound Kiss The Groom, trained by Allen Kelly, was one to watch in the Christmas Cup, as well as Mr Apollo (John Kuhn) and Cambla Lala (Louise Cameron).

The first race is listed to start at 1.30pm, with nine races starting every 20 minutes.