Kerry Parker did a great job with Dark Dream this campaign. Picture: AAP
Horses

Dream over for Parker as Group 1 winner moves on

by Ray Thomas
28th Jun 2018 5:51 PM

KERRY Parker isn't the first trainer to have a good racehorse transferred out of their stables, but he deserved better than to lose his promising stayer Dark Dream.

The owners of Dark Dream revealed on Thursday they were taking their Group 1-winning three-year-old off Parker but said they were yet to decide on a new trainer.

They are also fielding substantial offers of at least $2.5 million to sell their gelding to Hong Kong interests.

It is an owner's prerogative where they place their horses, but in this situation, it is difficult not to feel for Parker.

Dark Dream won the Queensland Derby in his first race preparation, with Parker masterly guiding the horse from his debut win in a Moruya maiden win in November to Group 1 glory.

During this period, Dark Dream raced every month except February, contested 10 races, won four and was placed in the other six, earning more than $570,000 prizemoney.

Dark Dream's form continued to improve through the season and he saved his best for last in the Queensland Derby.

Parker had waited more than 20 years to train his first Group 1 winner only to lose the horse three weeks later.

