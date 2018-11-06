Trainer hopes third time is Cup charm

RACING: Bundaberg trainer Laura Cronan would love nothing more than to win on Melbourne Cup day at home.

But she won't be in the Rum City if it happens today.

The Bundaberg Race Club will hold one of the biggest meets of the year with Cronan hoping victory can come in threes.

Cronan for the past two years has been the bridesmaid, falling to other trainers in the first race of each of the past two meets.

Last year she finished second with Starbeats with Cronan getting in the same place with Claragh in 2016.

The trainer this year has Miss Maneuver racing in the Dick Bitcon Memorial Class 2 Plate (1090m).

The race has been named in honour of Bitcon who was a prominent member of the racing club before his death in January.

Cronan said Miss Maneuver was a chance but needed to improve after her last run in Gympie less than two weeks ago.

"She's a work in progress at the moment,” she said.

"She got beaten by a fair way but the conditions didn't suit her on the day.

"Bundaberg has wider tracks so we hope she jumps well, she's normally quick out of the blocks.”

Cronan said her best chance of success on the day won't be in Bundaberg, but in Kumbia with Gambit in race four.

The gelding has won its previous two races.

"I'll be there for the day with the strapper to look after Miss Maneuver,” she said.

Another Bundy trainer looking for success will be Tony Hess.

Hess won with two horses on Melbourne Cup day in 2016 and 2015 but wasn't a winner last year.

He hopes to change that with High Rider in the Rum City Foods Maiden Plate (850m).

"This is her first start in about three months after being beaten by five to eight lengths in the last race,” he said.

"I don't expect too much, the distance is a bit short and I hope he has a good run.”

The trainer everyone will have to beat is Bundaberg's Darryl Gardiner.

Gardiner has won four out of the past 10 races at Thabeban Park and has eight runners with at least one in each of the five races.

This includes Lease of Life and Penny Shares in the final race, the Burnett to the Beach, which is a new initiative from Racing Queensland.

The eight race series, which holds one race in eight country areas in the south east, will reward jockeys and trainers with prize money that score the most points in the specific races.

Trainers Lindsay Anderson and Bob Murray currently lead the series after winning respectively in Wondai and Eidsvold in the first two events.

Anderson, with Clouds, will be looking to take the lead outright with a win in Bundaberg.

Gates open at 9.30am with the first race at 1.30pm.

Full guide from Barry Fitzhenry is below.

RACE 1 - 1.30pm - RUM CITY FOODS MAIDEN 850M

Barry's tips - 1. MR PHENOMENAL, 2. CIMARRON KID, 3. HIGH RIDER

CIMARRON KID (M. Bailey, Gympie): Had no luck last Sat. when 5/9 Gympie1170m after 2nd Wondai 1100m. Races best on the pace and good draw will help.

HIGH RIDER (T. Hess, B'berg): Spelled after long last Gympie 1170m in July after distant 2nd there 1030m. First start on home track. Has raced well fresh previously - chance in this field.

MR PHENOMENAL (D. Gardiner, B'berg): First start since 4th on the Geelong synthetic track in August a couple of starts after close 5th Echuca 1300m. Will find this a great deal easier.

TOY BOY BLING (L. Petersen, B'berg): Resuming from a break. Last raced June 23 when well beaten 8/9 Gympie 1030m after 5/10 Kilcoy800m. Lightly raced - place at best.

JUST ROSIE (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Failed Gladstone 850m at first race start last Sat. Should have benefitted by that outing but needs big improvement to win this.

MRS BOUQUET (D. Vandyke, Cal.): Will find this a lot easier than last start when 8/9 Cal. 1000m at first race start. New to the sand - prefer to see.

PRINCESS RACER (M. Bailey, Gympie): Well beaten Wondai 1100m and Gympie 1170m last two outings and others make more appeal.

RACE 2 - 2.15pm - EAST END HOTEL 850M

Barry's tips - 1. ARARRAC, 2. TIME OUT, 3. SOLGAZE

MASTER DENRHO K. Hill, Gympie(): Moderate 5/9 Kilcoy 1060mlast start Oct 9. Goes well here but awkwardly drawn and meets a strong field to-day.

ARARRAC (A. Jenkinson, Yeppoon): Scored an easy win Thangool 800m BM 60 last start after leading early before 3rd Mackay 1050m BM 55 in strong TAB race. Led all the way to win Mackay 0 - 55 a few runs previously. New to the sand but well drawn and has the pace to lead.

TIME OUT (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Has not raced since disqualified in a race at Monto but had very good form at Rockie last preparation with a 2nd there over 1100m. Trained here and should go well in this company.

MORE WORLDLY (W. Melvin, B'berg): Best recently was 3 l 5/7 here in May after handy 4th Wondai850m. Goes well fresh - one of the chances.

NEED FINANCE (W. Melvin, B'berg): Speedy galloper coming off an easy last start win on the Gladstone sand in a 1000m 0 - 60. Drawn awkwardly but should make a bold showing in this.

SOL GAZE (L. Anderson, Wondai): Handy 2nd here 850m Cl B back in Sept. Won a Wondai 850m Cl B most recent start Oct20 in good style. Strong claims despite the wide barrier.

OVERLOAD (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Perennial placegetter with three 2nds and two 4ths from four most recent races. Last start ran 2nd Gladstone 1194m BM 50 beaten about 4 lengths. Has two wins and four placings from 7 starts here. Should again be in the finish.

RACE 3 - 3pm - DICK BITCON MEMORIAL CLASS 2 1090M

Barry's tips - 1. DIRTY RASCAL, 2. BIG SHAKA, 3. MOWER

BIG SHAKA (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Created a big impression in 14 length maiden win here b eating Cimarron Kid at first race start for a few weeks on Sept 1. At only subsequent run ran 2nd as $2.40 fav. Gympie 1170m BM 50 behind Lucky Machu. Well up to this class and will make a bold showing whilst fresh.

DIRTY RASCAL (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Spelled after last start 13/14 Rockie 1300m BM 55.Previously close 2nd Gayndah 1200m Cl B. Was 3rd and 4th Rockie 1400and 1300m previous runs. This looks a shade short but could run them down in this long straight.

MOWER (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Should be improved by last start Gladstone 4th over 1194m when resuming from a break. Ran well here a few runs ago when half length 2nd to Davey 1090m. One of the chances.

ARENKHA (K. Munce, Gympie): Gympie 1030m maiden winner back in Aug.. Third to Sol Gaze Wondai 850m before 3/8 Gympie 1170m Cl B last Sat. Should be in the finish.

BEL SELEVA (G. Richardson, Nanango): Former Vic. galloper who won a Stony Creek 1100m maiden on a soft 5 track back in March. First up for 6 months ran 7/7 Kilcoy 1060m BM 65 Oct 9. First time on the sand but is from a strong stable.

MISS MANEUVER (L. Cronan, B'berg): Ran 3rd here in an 850m Cl B in Aug. Moderate runs Gympie last two starts when 3rd there over 1170m before last start 7/8 1170m Cl B. Place at best.

RACE 4 - 3.40pm - CRAFT RENTAL & HARDWARE - 1212M

Barry's tips - 1. SCHINDLER, 2. WINDQUEST, 3. LEGAL STATURE

LEGAL STATURE (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Followed an Eidsvold 2nd 1350m BM 50 with a last start 2nd Thangool 1600m Oct 20. Well beaten only two starts this track but may be better suited in this.

SCHINDLER (G. Richardson, Nanango): Resumed from a long spell for a Wondai 3rd over 1100m Oct 20 following 2nd Quirindi 1450m BM 50 in Dec, '17. A likely improver suited by this trip.

MAMZAR (C. Vick, Gympie): Followed a sound Eidsvold 3rd 1030m Oct 6 with 6/8 Wondai 1100m Cl 2 before last start 7/10 Gympie1470m. Hard to have on those efforts.

WINDQUEST K. Munce, Gympie(): Ran on well for an easy Gympie maiden win last Sat. over 1170m after 3rd Wondai 1100m. This is harder - place claims.

TOY MEEKA (L. Petersen, B'berg): Well beaten Eidsvold 1200m and Gympie 1170m only two starts since winning a Gladtone 1000m maiden in June.

RACE 5 - 4.20pm - CHANNEL 7 BURNETT TO THE BEACH BM 60 - 1380M

Barry's tips - 1. CRAFTY AQUILA, 2. LEASE OF LIFE, 3. CLOUDS

CLOUDS (L. Anderson, Wondai): Resumed from 3 months off to win the 1465m Wondai Cup before 3rd in the 1600m Gympie Cup last Sat. Classy galloper who has won here but he may be anchored by the massive weight.

REVELIO (G. Richardson, Nanango): Six length 5th Toowoomba 1200m BM 60 most recent run Oct 20 after fresh up 7/10 Eidsvold 1030m. Last win was in a Gympie 1170m BM65. Handy galloper who is up to this class.

PATCHE GIFT (D. Reynolds, Dalby): Moree 950m winner 4 runs ago before 4th Dalby1100m, 2nd Eidsvold 1030m and last start 4th to clouds Wondai 1465m Cup. Has won up to 1400m - chance on good recent form.

CRAFTY AQUILA (D. Reynolds, Dalby): In line for a hat-trick of wins following an Eidsvold victory in a 1200m Cl B and a last start Stanthorpe win over 1400m in a BM 55. New to this track but form hard to fault.

LEASE OF LIFE (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Narrowly beat stablemate, Overload here 1212m BM 50 three runs back before 4th Gympie1170m. Finished strongly for a half length win last Sat. Gympie 1470m 0 - 55. This should suit - hard to beat again.

PENNY SHARES (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Close 3rd Al's Briefs Gympie 1170m Sept 22 before last start 6/7 Yhangool 1200m Oct 20. Has very good sand track form and was handy 2nd here to Davey this type of race in July. Will make a bold showing.

RIVERINA GOLD (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Followed an Eidsvold 2nd to Crafty Aquila 1200m with a last start moderate 6/6 Wondai 1465m. Ditance may test again.

LUCKY TICKET (B. Murray, Eidsvold): This looks harder than last start when 3rd Gladstone 1517 BM 55 after 5/6 Thangool.