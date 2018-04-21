Ryan eyes Everest as Trapeze Artist’s value skyrockets

Trapeze Artist (right) overhauls Le Romain in the closing stages of the All Aged Stakes at Royal Randwick on Satgurday. Picture: David Moir/AAP

TRAINER Gerald Ryan feels Trapeze Artist could be "top of the world" next season - no pun intended.

As good as Trapeze Artist has been as a three-year-old - and he scored his third Group 1 win at Royal Randwick on Saturday - Ryan believes the best is yet to come.

"I'd like to see him keep racing, I'd like to come back for The Everest, he'd be sensational in that,'' the trainer said.

Ryan made the comment after Trapeze Artist broke the track record to edge out Le Romain in an epic finish to the Group 1 $600,000 All Aged Stakes (1400m) before a crowd of 12,229 at Royal Randwick.

The only problem - if you can call it a problem - for Ryan is that Trapeze Artist is arguably the hottest property in racing.

Trapeze Artist's owners are being bombarded with offers rumoured to be north of $40 million to sell their super colt as a commercial stallion prospect.

Trapeze Artist, right, edged out Le Romain in the All Aged Stakes. Picture: AAP

But at this stage, all the indications are that Trapeze Artist will race on next season.

Ryan confirmed that he is already planning an assault on the $13 million The Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 13 with Trapeze Artist.

TAB Fixed Odds is already betting on The Everest with Trapeze Artist second favourite at $5 behind last year's inaugural winner, Redzel, on $4.60.

"Trapeze Artist's done his job this season and will go for a spell now,'' Ryan said. "I would say he will only have one lead-up run into The Everest so he is nice and sharp for the race.

"He didn't race early because he needed a bit of time and, although he was a handy two-year-old, he came back in the spring and did very well.

"Then he only had 23 days off after he ran at Flemington and this autumn has come back a stronger horse. He goes out now and will have a six to seven-week break then he might be fair dinkum top of the world as a four-year-old. Just hope we get a chance to show it.''

Ryan's belief there is more improvement to come from Trapeze Artist must be worrying for potential Everest rivals given the colt's outstanding efforts this season.

Trapeze Artist ($2.30 favourite) showed his tremendous will to win in wearing down Le Romain ($11) to win Sydney's final Group 1 race of the season by a head, with early leader Showtime ($17) 1½ lengths away third.

Ryan's colt stopped the clock at 1m 20.33s, breaking the previous standard set by Solicit two years ago by just 0.01sec.

This was Trapeze's Artist's third Group 1 win of the season after his Golden Rose win last spring and his defeat of Redzel in the TJ Smith Stakes on Day One of The Championships.

Only the great Winx, with six Group 1 wins, has won more majors this season.

Ryan has prepared many outstanding gallopers over his career including Hurricane Sky, Clangalang, Snitzel, Melito and Snitzerland but he was moved to rate Trapeze Artist up with the best he has ever trained.

Trainer Gerald Ryan is keen to target The Everest with Trapeze Artist. Picture: AAP

"I've never trained a horse to win three Group 1 races in a season,'' Ryan said.

"He's run a track record and beaten a three-time Group 1 winner in Le Romain today. He's got the job done again and it is onwards and upwards - hopefully.''

Tye Angland has ridden Trapeze Artist in all the colt's big-race wins this season.

"It's a privilege to be a part of it, four rides for three Group 1 wins on him now, It's been a hell of a ride that's for sure,'' Angland said.

"There were a couple of doubters even today but I was confident, he's got plenty of talent, he's just a star.''

Jason Collett replaced the injured Glyn Schofield on Le Romain and very nearly won his first Group 1 race.

Le Romain travelled on the speed, kicked hard in the straight and looked to be holding Trapeze Artist until the colt surged in the last 100m.

"He has run a great race,'' Collett said. "I probably had them covered at the top of the straight, but to that winner's credit he is pretty tough."

Tye Angland salutes the crowd after Trapeze Artist secured his third Group 1 of the season on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Corey Brown felt Showtime had his chance, but praised the colt's courage to hold on for third.

Godolphin warhorse Hartnell loomed up at the 400m but couldn't accelerate with Trapeze Artist and Le Romain before finishing fourth.

"I thought he ran an excellent race. Those short-course horses are a bit nippy for him but he was doing his best work late,'' said Hartnell's rider, Hugh Bowman.