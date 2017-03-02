Traineeships to boost the economy and support Aboriginal community

10 traineeships and a supervisor position is on offer for six months under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

BUNDABERG trainees have come out the major winners in a $224,00 announcement by the Queensland Department of Education and Training.

The Gin Gin Conservation and Land Management Project is an investment in the region's Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander community and will offer 10 traineeships and a supervisor position for six months under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

"This project will focus on the needs of the local community and build on the skills of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders,” Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.

Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman said the organisation was honoured to be chosen to deliver the programs.

"This investment amounts to continuing recognition by the Queensland Government of the immense value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to the Australian workforce,” he said.

"It is also a good shot in the arm for the regional economy.”

The project follows Bundaberg Regional Council's adoption of the Gin Gin Nature Park Management Plan and will help with the development of the 17ha section of bushland on the outskirts of Gin Gin to become a nature park, primarily for the conservation and protection of native vegetation and wildlife but also for bushwalking and birdwatching.

The trainees will study a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management while completing their traineeships.