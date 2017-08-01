Traineeship plants seed of Ram's future career

HE'S got a passion for plants and thanks to CQUniversity, Ramirez Limb is now learning everything there is to know about them.

The Shalom College Year 12 student has been appointed CQUni's first-ever school-based apprenticeship, working under the Facilities Management Directorate at the Bundaberg campus as a groundsperson trainee in horticulture.

"When this opportunity came up I had to take it,” Ram said. "I started in March, had four weeks of work experience, then they put me on the traineeship.”

Studying CQUniversity's Certificate II in Horticulture while undertaking his traineeship, Ram is on campus grounds every Thursday treating weeds, helping with soil testing, landscaping and more.

He transitioned from school student to trainee with the help of Steps Employment consultant Sheryll-lee Hughes.