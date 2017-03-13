Trainees helping out with band hall renovations

RENOVATION TEAM: Skilling Queenslanders for Work trainees are lending a helping hand with the renovation of the City of Bundaberg Drum Corps hall renovation.

AN OLD hall in Bundaberg will soon get a much-needed facelift thanks to government funding and the hard work of some labourer students.

City of Bundaberg Drum Corps' Tony Ravenhill said his group was ecstatic to receive $35,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, with the money to be put to good use in their hall on Burrum St.

The group have been using the hall since the early 1980s and Mr Ravenhill said the funds had come at a perfect time.

"The band needs money to keep it going because we do a lot of long-distance trips,” he said.

"Our main fundraiser is hiring the hall out so we thought if we had first-class facilities, there would be a much better chance for us to do so.”

Tom Quinn Community Centre trainer and workshop supervisor Richard King is helping out and has brought together seven Skilling Queenslanders for Work trainees to help.

"We will revamp both the female and male toilets, the kitchen and we will give the hall an interior and exterior paint job,” Mr King said.

"The seven students are with us for six months with us, and at the end, they will come out with a certificate in construction and will have enough skills to get them into an apprenticeship.”

The hall renovation will be ongoing until the end of May.

Mr Ravenhill said the band was always on the lookout for new members, with practice at the hall on the first and third Mondays of each month from 7pm.

To find out more contact 0407 588 862.