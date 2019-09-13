Trainees get skilled up for the future

TEN OF Gidarjil Corporation's finest trainees yesterday graduated with a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management in hand.

Their training came as part of the Bundaberg region's $1.1 million Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and saw the trainees taking part in a number of projects.

The trainees participated in the beautification of Gin Gin historic sites, clearing agricultural land of pest species for Gin Gin State School, as well as a number of projects with the Mount Perry Men's Shed, Mount Perry Community Development Board and Evolution Mining.

Employment and training manager at Gidarjil Corporation Jayson Kokles said four of the trainees have already entered into full-time work or will be taking up full-time work in the next two weeks.

"It produces great employment outcomes for our rural towns," Mr Kokles said.

Mr Kokles said most of the trainees find work in the horticultural or conservation industries, with most of them taking up this work in local communities.

"One of our participants has joined Gidarjil as a sea ranger," he said.

Opportunities are not limited to within the Gidarjil Corporation however, the Certificate may allow trainees to take up work with groups like Queensland Parks and Wildlife and state forestries.

"It's an entry-level qualification, however it's a broad enough qualification to get them into a number of areas," Mr Kokles said.

The graduates will be heading into the workforce having completed a six month training program in which they obtained both practical and theoretical skills.

Gidarjil Corporation assists indigenous people in gaining necessary skills to pursue their chosen careers.

In the Bundaberg area, it helps care for the country and sea through a range of pest species management and conservation activities.