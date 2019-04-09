Trainee firies put to test

FIRE TRAINING: Colleen Peterson at a skills course held by Calavos Rural Fire Service yesterday.

FIRE TRAINING: Colleen Peterson at a skills course held by Calavos Rural Fire Service yesterday. Ben Turnbull

COLLEEN Peterson is similar to countless other volunteers who are part of Bundaberg's wonderful community.

Miss Peterson's motivation to join the Rural Fire Service was like many other members: she wanted to help those in need, give to the community and meet new people.

During the a weekend in March Miss Peterson was able to tick a few things off her list when she completed the two-day Firefighter Minimum Skills course at Calavos rural fire station.

Lachlan Kirk from Burnett Heads doing burnover training during the weekend's course. Ben Turnbull

"I enjoyed the training this weekend. We did theory with PowerPoint then hands-on training,” she said.

"Now I've completed this I will be able to help people and support the other volunteers.”

After a particularly intense fire season the rural fire brigades of the regions can conduct in-house training again.

And at the heart of all they do is the FMS course.

New members are taught the essential knowledge of working on the fireground with lessons on safety, pump operation and teamwork.

Instructor Mark Murphy said the way new members were taught had changed but the fundamentals remained the same.

"I have been an instructor for 20 years, and in that time, I have put through several hundred firefighters,” Mr Murphy said.

Training officer Mark Murphy instructing new Queensland Rural Fire Service members. Ben Turnbull

"The goal of the FMS was to give them the theory knowledge, and then take them outside for the physical stuff.”

In their respective brigades, the new firefighters will receive formalised training weekly, as well as learn on the ground at hazard reduction burns, and smaller wildfires.

To join your rural fire brigade call 4154 6120.