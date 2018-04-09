Train surfer’s insane bridge stunt

The man narrowly avoided death as he jumped into the water just beside a concrete post.

THIS is the terrifying moment a man almost died jumping from the roof of a train speeding over a bridge into the water below.

The train surfer is seen waving to the camera as he balances on the carriage before leaping from Fremantle Railway Bridge in Western Australia, narrowly avoiding the foot of a concrete pillar.

Social media users labelled the man "an idiot" and "selfish" as the video was viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook, commenting that he was lucky not to have been electrocuted or killed by hitting the concrete.

One said she had seen someone die from electrocution while train surfing on the Fremantle line. But another user called the man a "legend" for his risky stunt.

The footage has prompted an investigation by the Public Transport Authority. PTA spokeswoman Claire Krol told Perth Now the man's behaviour was "absolutely disgraceful" and said the PTA was reviewing its CCTV footage for information that could help police identify and charge him.

"Aside from the fact that he's managed to survive the fall ... he was standing just beneath 25,000 volt overhead wires," she said. "Those wires can actually arc so you don't need to reach out to touch one of those wires or even rub against one for it to electrocute someone."

It is believed the man climbed on to the train at the North Fremantle station about 10.30am on Saturday, before the horrifying footage was shared on the Brown Cardigan Facebook and Instagram pages.

He could face 12 months' jail and a $12,000 fine for trespass.

Last year, a "foolish" 23-year-old was fined $1000 for a train-surfing stunt on Perth's northern line. The man was filmed hanging off the back of the train on September 23 as it travelled between Leederville and Glendalough stations, before being arrested at the next stop.

In November 2016, a group of thrillseeking Melbourne teenagers calling themselves the "Sky High Idiots" revealed they were taking an "indefinite break" after a man who jumped from a train was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In 2012, an 18-year-old was killed he came into contact with live wires while train surfing in Melbourne.