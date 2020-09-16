Menu
Train derails after collision with truck

by Chris Calcino and Mark Murray
16th Sep 2020 2:19 PM
FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics are on scene after a train smashed into a truck and derailed near a Far North sugar mill.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were called to the intersection of Foxton Ave and Mossman St at Mossman at 12.40pm.

The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
The cane train was on its way to the Mossman Mill when it crashed into a truck which was blocking the track.

The train has derailed as a result.

The truck was carrying steel cargo.

No injuries are reported.

 

A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane of the road was blocked and there was fuel leaking on the road.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

 

