Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground.

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings went out north of Bundaberg yesterday and by the look of the carnage the weather bureau was right.

Residents of Bororen, west of Agnes Water, were in the firing line for "damaging straight line winds" that uprooted horse floats and knocked down sheds.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Harry Clark said the gusts were in excess of 90/kmh and were "packing a punch".

Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls of her shed lying flat on the ground.

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls of her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen

Another resident, Shari Brown, said the storm freaked her horse, causing it to run through a barbed-wire fence, ripping open its face.

"She is a bit cut up down all four legs but the face is the worst," Ms Brown said.

"She took a fair few metres of four rows of barbed wire down."

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen

Deepwater resident Rosemarie Holt said they had heavy rain but no wind.

Burnett Heads resident Amy Swain said there was decent wind and rain in Burnett Heads.

Mr Clark said it was typical for a severe thunderstorm to cause a large amount of damage in one area but none only a street away.

He said there could be more thunderstorms today, but they were not likely to be severe.