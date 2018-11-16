Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scenes from the new live-action Dumbo.
Scenes from the new live-action Dumbo.
Movies

Live-action Dumbo trailer has everybody crying

by Nick Bond
16th Nov 2018 10:52 AM

The first full-length trailer for Disney's upcoming live action Dumbo reboot has been released - and if it's any indication of the full film, there won't be a dry eye in the house.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film blends CGI with live action performances to deliver an updated take on the 1941 animated classic, telling the story of a little circus elephant with very big ears who discovers the power of flight.

The trailer alone has stirred up a lot of intense feelings in viewers:

Human co-stars in the film include Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

It's the latest in a slew of live action remakes from Disney, who scored huge box office success with remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and The Jungle Book and still have Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan to come.

The film is set for release in March 2019.

crying disney dumbo editors picks kids movie trailer

Top Stories

    Early morning power outages hit thousands

    premium_icon Early morning power outages hit thousands

    News Thousands of locals lost power overnight.

    19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    premium_icon 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    Opinion 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    • 16th Nov 2018 10:56 AM
    Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    premium_icon Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    News The company's approved development extension lapsed last year

    PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    premium_icon PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    News Mr Morrison said MP Keith Pitt had been lobbying hard for the deal

    Local Partners