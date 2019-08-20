Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns on December 6.
Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns on December 6.
TV

Trailer, date revealed for Mrs Maisel season three

by Wenlei Ma
20th Aug 2019 4:30 PM

Get ready to listen intently and then piss yourself laughing because the whipfast Marvelous Mrs Maisel is almost back.

Amazon Prime Video revealed today that the third season will premiere on December 6, which is still three-and-a-months away, but will be upon us before you can say "l'chaim"!

To stir our excitement, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for and it's 54 seconds of TV gold.

 

 

There's the glamour of mid-century air travel, entertaining the troops, and what even looks like a seafaring adventure. And everywhere she goes, Midge will continue to entertain with her raw and honest comedy. A 1950s housewife joking about contraception! Well, I never!

The trailer also gives us the first look at Sterling K. Brown's mystery character. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen are all set to return.

Suzy's version of sunbaking
Suzy's version of sunbaking

 

No sight of Zachary Levi's Max Medina - oops, sorry, that should be Benjamin - in the video though. Maybe him and Midge really are done after that look on her face at the end of season two when she completely forgot her fiancé existed in her excitement of being offered a spot on tour.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel, created by Gilmore Girls alum Amy Sherman-Palladino, has won eight Emmys since it debuted two years earlier, and is in contention for 20 more in a few weeks' time.

The third season will have eight episodes.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Off on a new adventure
Off on a new adventure

 

The new Bob Hope
The new Bob Hope
Hi there, Sterling K. Brown!
Hi there, Sterling K. Brown!
amazon prime video marvelous mrs maisel streaming television

Top Stories

    Council's $30m project announcement to improve water quality

    premium_icon Council's $30m project announcement to improve water quality

    Council News WATER quality in Childers, Woodgate, Bargara and other coastal areas will be improved after Council awarded a $30m contract to upgrade water treatment plants.

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    Breaking Fire crews have contained a bushfire burning at Lowmead

    Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    premium_icon Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    Community Stages one and two underway, stage three approved