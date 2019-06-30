Trailblazers celebrate as women dominate Logies

FIRST LOOK- Behind the Scenes ahead of the TV Week Logies

Australia's leading ladies have come together exclusively for The Sunday Mail ahead of the 61st TV Week Logie Awards on the Gold Coast and say this year's awards are a watershed moment for women in television.

A group of trailblazers - Doctor Doctor star Nicole Da Silva, Wentworth's Susie Porter, Selling Houses Australia host and The Block judge Shaynna Blaze, The Voice Australia and Today Extra host Sonia Kruger and The Living Room and Dancing With The Stars host Amanda Keller - came together exclusively for The Sunday Mail ahead of today's 61st TV Week Logie Awards on the Gold Coast.

Between them, they and their shows have 13 nominations at the red-carpet event today at The Star Gold Coast.

Porter, nominated for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for The Second, said women in both industries were no longer shown the door at a certain age because they had proven people would tune in.

"It's not like there haven't been great roles for women in the past but now we're getting shows because they see maybe it's bankable with a whole group of women and not just 20-year-olds," she said.

Amanda Keller, Shaynna Blaze, Sonia Kruger, Nicole Da Silva and Susie Porter ahead of the 61st TV Week Logie Awards on the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Marsden

Da Silva, also known for Wentworth, Rush and All Saints, said there was "still a way to go" but the industry had changed "dramatically".

She said female characters were no longer featured "as the love interest to a male lead".

"Females are multifaceted, we have a work life, a family life, a spiritual life and a sexual life and we really don't shy away from the fact that women are living, breathing human entities any more," she said.

Porter said Foxtel's Wentworth, which is up for Most Popular Drama Program and Most Outstanding Drama Series, had "set the benchmark" for women in TV and marked a "turning point for the industry".

"In 2012 when it started filming, an all-female cast was unheard of and we got to do what male characters have done for many years," she said. "If you're a woman in the Australian TV industry, Wentworth is something you really want to be on."

Keller - also nominated for Most Popular Presenter - said, at 57, she felt the most fulfilled she had even been.

She said adding a live show like Dancing, which is up for Most Popular Entertainment program proved "the industry is happy to offer a show like that to women my age".