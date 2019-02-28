Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barak Austral, 5 and Jhulio Sariago, 3
Barak Austral, 5 and Jhulio Sariago, 3
News

Inseparable brothers ‘going home’ for burial

by Cloe Read
28th Feb 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG brothers Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago will be buried together in Darwin after the two tragically drowned in Townsville's Ross River.

The boys' mother, Leann Eatts, will hold a Townsville memorial for the boys, aged three and five, but is planning their final resting place to be the Northern Territory.

A GoFundMe page and Facebook Fundraiser have been established to help transport the boys' bodies back to Darwin.

The page reads in part: "The boys are from Darwin and I would love to be able to help bring them home with the support and love of our community."

The "inseparable" brothers were found lifeless in the river early on Tuesday morning after they disappeared from their Brett St home on Monday afternoon.

 

Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3
Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3

 

Ros Eatts, the boys' aunt, thanked the Townsville community for the support the family had received.

Local businesses have offered to donate money for the boys' funerals as countless people have continued to drop by the family home to offer support, by cooking meals or helping out around the home.

"People are dropping in off the street - the news has hit every mother, father, grandmother, grandfather in the community and everywhere," Ms Eatts said.

"Every little bit helps … this tragedy has been gut-wrenching and a heartbreaking tragedy that has torn our hearts into millions of pieces.

"This has not only affected our lives, but it has also had a devastating effect on the community."

More Stories

Show More
amber alert drowning editors picks townsville brothers

Top Stories

    Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    premium_icon Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    News WHAT was meant to be a good day out at the shops for Glenda Arthur and her mum Loraine took a disappointing turn during a trip to the bank.

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Helping Bundy canefarmers: Action to stem tide of sugar

    Helping Bundy canefarmers: Action to stem tide of sugar

    Business LNP and Brazil to take on India

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundaberg reaction: Catholic church falls silent

    premium_icon Bundaberg reaction: Catholic church falls silent

    Religion & Spirituality The topic of Pell is a no-go zone

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Zonta brings in Jane Milburn to Bundaberg

    premium_icon Zonta brings in Jane Milburn to Bundaberg

    Business Social entrepreneur on way to Rum City

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM