Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on a dirt section of Fassio Rd west of Mareeba. Picture: Andrea Falvo

A TABLELANDS man is understood to have been on his way home when he was tragically killed after his car rolled on a remote dirt road west of Mareeba.

Police are currently at the scene of the fatal crash on an unsealed section of Fassio Rd at Paddys Green.

A spokesman said initial investigations indicate the 21-year-old local man lost control on the dirt portion of Fassio Road.

It was understood the man was on his way home.

Acting Mareeba Inspector Greg Giles said the man's next of kin had been contacted.

He said a passing motorist, believed to have known the victim, reported the crash.

"A guy who's got another house on the property was driving in on a quad bike and he's found him," Acting Insp Giles said.

"He's pretty upset, he's gone to hospital ... obviously he knows him."

EARLIER: Emergency services were called to the scene on an unsealed section of Fassio Rd at Paddys Green just after 9am this morning.

It is understood a passing motorist raised the alarm.

The area is around 20km north west of Mareeba.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating a serious crash after a vehicle rolled.

The road is currently closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More details to come

Originally published as Tragic twist in crash that killed 21-year-old man