TRAGIC: Tributes flow for woman killed in crash

QUEENSLAND Road Safety Week has ended in tragedy for the family of a 47-year-old Maryborough woman.

The Chronicle understands Lynette Loftus died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Toolara State Forest near Gympie.

Ms Loftus's family and friends posted brief tributes on social media throughout the weekend.

Police said the incident happened about 2.30pm along Kelly Three Rd.

Ms Loftus was the sole occupant of a Toyota Corolla travelling an unsealed forestry road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

She died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

DISAPPOINTING FRASER COAST ROAD SAFTEY RESULTS

THE tragedy ended a disappointing week on the Fraser Coast's roads during the the annual state-wide police awareness campaign.

Earlier on Friday, a woman in her 20s was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after a car crash on Fraser Island.

A woman in her 20s was airlifted from Fraser Island after a car crash on Friday. RACQ LifeFlight Media

The patient was taken in a stable condition by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter about 3.30pm, suffering suspected spinal and neck injuries.

On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Hervey Bay man driving a car held together with duct tape was caught on the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell.

The 46-year-old Hervey Bay man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $133 and one demerit point after he was intercepted allegedly driving the defective vehicle travelling along the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell. Howard Police

The man, who had used tape to hold his windscreen together, received a defective vehicle notice, one demerit point and was fined $133.

It took emergency services more than two hours on Tuesday to free a 50-year-old woman and 70-year-old man trapped after a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Howard.

Two vehicle crash at the intersection of Thomas St, Howard and the Bruce Highway on Tuesday. Alistair Brightman

Both were airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions suffering multiple injuries.

An 80-year-old woman and two 20-year-old women were taken by ambulance to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On Monday a 22-year-old Maryborough man was caught on the Bruce Hwy at Duckinwilla near Howard about 3.40pm, travelling at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The same day, a 22-year-old Gladstone woman was also caught on the Bruce Hwy at Bauple about 8.38pm, travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

They were both fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and had their licenses suspended for six months.