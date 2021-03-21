TRAGIC TOLL: Woman dies in horror Kinkuna crash

Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash at Kinkuna this afternoon. Photo: File.

Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash at Kinkuna this afternoon. Photo: File.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Kinkuna this afternoon.

Crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) were called to the Goodwood Road scene at 4.35pm.

A QPS spokesperson said initial investigations indicated a gold station wagon and a blue Holden Commodore sedan had collided, entrapping occupants in the wreckage of both vehicles.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other occupants of the two cars were transported to hospital, including a 4-year-old girl.

Goodwood Road reopened to traffic about 8.15pm. Investigations are continuing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a crash at Kinkuna that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman. Photo: Contributed

It was the third crash in the region today.

A man in his 50s suffered face and arm injuries after the car he was driving crashed off a bridge on Good Night Scrub Road at Good Night about 1.30am.

QAS crews extricated him from the vehicle which had fallen approximately three metres off a bridge and onto an embankment.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Crews also responded to a separate incident involving a pedestrian and car about 10am on the Esplanade at Woodgate.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It follows a number of fatal crashes around the state over the weekend including a single-vehicle crash on the Isis Highway at Eureka yesterday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene while the 25-year-old female driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition and a seriously injured baby was transported to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

.