Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash at Kinkuna this afternoon. Photo: File.
Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash at Kinkuna this afternoon. Photo: File.
News

TRAGIC TOLL: Woman dies in horror Kinkuna crash

Megan Sheehan
21st Mar 2021 9:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Kinkuna this afternoon.

Crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) were called to the Goodwood Road scene at 4.35pm.

A QPS spokesperson said initial investigations indicated a gold station wagon and a blue Holden Commodore sedan had collided, entrapping occupants in the wreckage of both vehicles.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other occupants of the two cars were transported to hospital, including a 4-year-old girl.

Goodwood Road reopened to traffic about 8.15pm. Investigations are continuing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a crash at Kinkuna that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman. Photo: Contributed
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a crash at Kinkuna that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman. Photo: Contributed

It was the third crash in the region today.

A man in his 50s suffered face and arm injuries after the car he was driving crashed off a bridge on Good Night Scrub Road at Good Night about 1.30am.

QAS crews extricated him from the vehicle which had fallen approximately three metres off a bridge and onto an embankment.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Crews also responded to a separate incident involving a pedestrian and car about 10am on the Esplanade at Woodgate.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It follows a number of fatal crashes around the state over the weekend including a single-vehicle crash on the Isis Highway at Eureka yesterday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene while the 25-year-old female driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition and a seriously injured baby was transported to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        Premium Content Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        News Learning how to code robots, participants also investigated perforation patterns in gas well casings and autonomous vehicles used in mine sites and through coal sorting...

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Bundaberg...

        One person hurt in incident involving pedestrian, car

        Premium Content One person hurt in incident involving pedestrian, car

        News Crews from QAS have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and car

        Car crashes three metres off bridge

        Premium Content Car crashes three metres off bridge

        News Crews from QAS arrived on scene and had to extricate a male patient from his...