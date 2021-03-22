TRAGIC TOLL: Two lives from one family lost after head-on

Tragedy has struck the region's roads again after three people died in separate crashes within in a matter of days during a terrible weekend on the state's roads.

The most recent was Sunday afternoon at Kinkuna where two women died following a reported head-on collision.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said a car travelling in a northerly direction along Goodwood Rd on Sunday was involved in a head-on collision with a southbound vehicle about 5pm.

"Initial indications are that one vehicle has performed an overtaking manoeuvre and has sadly had a head-on collision with that other vehicle, which has resulted in the deaths of two people," he said.

Act Insp Bishop said the other people involved in the incident suffered serious injuries and were all in hospital.

A number of them were reported to have initially been trapped in the wreckage of the crash before being extricated by emergency crews.

He said tragically the two who lost their lives in the Kinkuna crash - a 32-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman - were from the same family.

It's understood these women were local to the area and were the front and rear passengers.

The 52-year-old woman died at the scene while the younger woman passed away in hospital hours later.

"There was also a four-year-old child who suffered injuries as well in that crash," he said.

The Kinkuna tragedy followed a fatal crash in Eureka on Friday evening.

Acting Insp Bishop said about 5.15pm a Holden Commodore travelling in a south-westerly direction on the Isis Highway left the road and struck a tree.

As a result of the incident a 28-year-old man, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An infant and the female driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Acting Insp Bishop said the child was in a critical condition and was being monitored.

Since Friday, eight lives have been lost in just three days on Queensland roads including three drivers, four passengers and one motorcyclist.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder explained that the impact of a driver's actions not only affected them but also those around them.

"On Friday afternoon, police responded to a crash at Eureka where a four-month-old baby girl received serious head injuries," he said.

"Tragically her father, also a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

"It's hard to comprehend how that little girl will now grow up without her dad."

Acting Insp Bishop said it's been "a very tragic set of circumstances in those two sets of crashes for local police".

"And I can only stress enough that driving with patience is a particularly important thing and judgment, driving to the conditions and observing the fatal five," he said.

He said the region was more highly represented in the road toll than what it should be or he would like to be.

"Those deaths affect families, first responders and reverberates throughout the community so I would implore drivers to drive to the conditions and drive safely," Acting Insp Bishop said.

Investigations into the causal factors for both the Eureka and Kinkuna crashes are ongoing and reports will be prepared for the coroner.

The incident at Kinkuna was the third crash in the Bundaberg region on Sunday.

A man in his 50s suffered face and arm injuries after the car he was driving crashed off a bridge on Good Night Scrub Road at Good Night about 1.30am on Sunday.

Crews extricated him from the vehicle which had fallen approximately three metres off the bridge and onto an embankment.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Crews also responded to a separate incident involving a pedestrian and car about 10am on the Esplanade at Woodgate.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

