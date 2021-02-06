TRAGIC TOLL: 70-year-old local man dies in Kepnock crash

A 70-year-old local man has died following a two vehicle crash at Kepnock yesterday afternoon.

According to police, a 4WD and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Boundary and Walker streets about 2.30pm.

The driver of the 4WD, a 19-year-old Kepnock man, was not physically injured however the motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing and police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam vision, to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation here.

Quote this reference number: QP2100234002.