Tragic story behind Dami Im’s new song

SINGER Dami Im's new single has a tragic story behind it that will hit hard for many Australians, but she hopes it will encourage people to speak out.

The song is titled Crying Underwater and is about the 30-year-old's own devastating experience with suicide.

Dami Im hopes her new song will encourage more conversation around suicide prevention and mental illness. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts



"It's a song I wrote about somebody I knew who seemed really happy and he took his own life," Im told Confidential at a L'Oreal event.

"Me and another friend were talking about it and how it affects so many people, so many people seem really happy and you don't know what they're going through.

"Everyone was so shocked because he seemed like the happiest person and so lovely to everyone. "He was the most unexpected person."

Im, who won talent show X Factor in 2013, said people who have heard the song have related to it already.

Im won X Factor Australia in 2013 with Dannii Minogue as her mentor.

"I think the more we talk about it, it'll help," she said.

"I've already had people who have listened to it say 'Oh my God, that's me' and you had no idea … people who seem perfectly together.

"I want my songs to touch on subjects but for me the main thing is to share stories from an honest place.

"It's a natural way for people to realise the problems they're having are common and they're not alone."

A portrait of Dami. Picture: Monique Harmer

Im said her husband of six and a half years Noah Kim, a social worker and psychology student, has been her constant support since winning X Factor.

"We got married at year before the whole talent show thing so he's been there with me through all of it," she said.

Dami Im and her husband Noah Kim ARIA Awards 2014.

"It's really good to have him there, he understands everything I've been through and goes through the changes with me.

"Even though I'm the one in the spotlight he has been there with me."

Next month will see the release of the song and the beginning of her national tour.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.