TRAGIC: Man dies from critical injuries

Jessica Mcgrath
17th Sep 2019 9:07 AM
A DRIVER has died from injuries after a crash along the Burnett Highway yesterday.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle traffic crash north of Eidsvold at 11.15am on Monday.

A 4WD was heading south on Wuruma Dam Rd and turned right onto the Burnett Highway.

A Ford Ranger was heading north on the Burnett Highway and collided with the side of the 4WD.

The driver and sole occupant of the 4WD was transported to Eidsvold Hospital under 'lights and sirens' in a critical condition to be airlifted.

He died from his injuries before he was airlifted.

The other driver was not physically injured in the crash and was transported to Eidsvold Hospital.

Paramedics reported he had soft tissue injuries, including bruising and abrasions.

eidsvold north burnett crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service
South Burnett

