DROWNING: Doctor's car, keys and likely cause of death

DETECTIVES are still looking for the mobile phone of Sunshine Coast University Hospital doctor Gemma Diessel after she was found dead, washed up on Dicky Beach.

The talented doctor and former Griffith University student had recently finished studies and was working at the Coast's new hospital before she was found early Thursday morning.

Dr Diessel drowned and police suspected she'd got into trouble during a late-night swim.

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore early this morning. Striling Harper made the horrific discovery as he went for an early morning paddle. Patrick Woods

Her body was found on the high-tide mark by surfer Stirling Harper not far from the Lower Neill St stairs.

Caloundra CIB plain clothes constable Alex McEwan said the 27-year-old's death was still being treated as non-suspicious, as investigators had been unable to find anything that pointed to malice or foul play.

Dr Diessel's car was found unlocked about 500m north of where her body washed ashore and her keys had been left inside.

There were no clothes or other belongings found and her phone, a black Samsung S9, was still yet to be found.

Detectives were eager to track down the phone, as it may help clarify Dr Diessel's final moments.

"It would help out immensely (if we had access to it)," Const McEwan said.

An autopsy was being conducted and results could take a few days yet.

It was understood the lack of evidence supporting suspicious involvement, or any notes and the fact she'd been swimming in a bikini at the time had investigators leaning towards an accident being the cause of Dr Diessel's death.