Tragic death of community hero shatters family and friends

FONDLY REMEMBERED: Lance Cislowski died in a crash at Lowmead on Thursday. He was the chairman of the Gin Gin Community Bank and is pictured here with fellow director Susan Bengtson. Contributed

LANCE Cislowski died doing something that defined the person he was - going to the aid of someone in need.

The tight-knit communities of Wallaville and Gin Gin are hurting.

For a long time they will feel the lost of the true community hero, who was always willing to go above and beyond to help others.

The Gin Gin Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank chairman, who fought tirelessly to make his community a better place, was involved in a host of groups and projects.

In retirement, the 61-year-old former principal of Kolan and District Electrical had so much to give and his death in a tragic crash at Lowmead on Thursday has rocked the community and left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

Bundaberg Regional Council representative and close friend Wayne Honor said he, like everyone who knew Mr Cislowski, was struggling to comes to terms with the tragedy.

"Like everyone who knew him I'm in shock,” he said.

"His life has been cut too short and everyone is really hurting.

"He'll be remembered as a person who gave his life and heart for the community.”

Family friend Jamie Scott said he had known Mr Cislowski for as long as he could remember.

"Lance was more than just a friend of the family, he was a person I personally thought to be a role model in life and someone I could look up to and aspire to be more like,” he said.

"Lance loved his family more than anything in the whole world..

"He was forever talking about his wife and how proud he was of his daughters and grandchildren.”

Mr Scott said Mr Cislowski was someone you could always count on.

"He was the type of guy who would always be willing to sacrifice his own time to help out a mate,” he said.

He said that his partner Nicole and himself were blessed to know Mr Cislowski and his family.

"My family and my own hear bleeds with them on such a horrible occasion,” he said.

In a moving tribute, the board and staff of Gin Gin Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank extended its condolences to Mr Cislowski's wife Cathy and their daughters Jodie and Katrina.

"Lance has been an integral and vital member of our board of directors for the last 10 years,” its tribute read.

"He was appointed to the Board on the November 17, 2008 when the branch was only 12 months old.

"Since that time, he has spent three years as deputy chairman from 2013 to 2016 and served as our chairman from 2016 until now.

"Lance's passion for our Community Bank branch was evident in his hands-on approach with both the staff and board.

"He was a frequent visitor in the branch, just popping in to make sure the staff were all happy.

"He was always just a phone call away and nothing was too much trouble for this wonderful man.

"Lance contributed greatly to the success of our Community Bank branch.

"His practical and caring manner and his current leadership will be sorely missed by those of us in his community bank family and his loss will leave a hole which can never be filled.”

Mr Cislowski died in a single-vehicle rollover on Thursday about 11am.

The crash happened along Stockbridge Rd.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.