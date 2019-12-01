Menu
Police are at the scene of a crash at Mirani.
TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in fiery Mirani crash

Janessa Ekert
, Janessa.Ekert@dailymercury.com.au
30th Nov 2019 9:45 PM | Updated: 1st Dec 2019 6:34 AM
UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash at Mirani tonight. 

Police are investigating the fatal traffic crash. Preliminary investigations indicate a truck and car travelling west on Mackay Eungella Road collided about 7.35pm and the car caught fire.

The three occupants escaped from the car but the girl suffered critical injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The female driver and nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

EARLIER: MACKAY'S forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious traffic crash tonight at Mirani after reports of a car on fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service said CPR was performed on a 13 year old girl at the crash site at the Mackay Eungella Rd and Brand Rd intersection.

QAS said a nine-year-old boy was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with injuries to his stomach and arm.

Police received reports of a multi-vehicle crash at 7.40pm and one car was on fire.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to hospital with knee injuries.

A QAS spokesman said the patients were taken to hospital at various times.

The crash is being investigated. No more is known at this stage.

