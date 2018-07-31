Double suicide: Mum and daughter’s chilling note

A MOTHER, her daughter and the family dog were discovered dead inside a car at a southwest Sydney home yesterday - in what appears to be a suicide pact following a family tragedy.

Neighbours of the family from Greenacre noticed a haunting message on the family's door before the bodies were found in a car at the back of their property.

"Dear neighbours please call the police we are in our car in the backyard," the note read.

The five-line note signed off "thank you … love you".

Ashley Pouladian, 20, was discovered dead inside the car. Picture: Facebook

It is understood a second note was left on the back windscreen of the car, saying they could no longer go on after the death of 24-year-old Pouya Pouladian - their son and brother - who died after an alleged botched surgical procedure.

University student Ashley Pouladian, 20, who has been locally identified as one of the women inside the car, is understood to have been suffering from depression following her brother's death.

In March, she posted a heartbreaking message on her Facebook page to break the news.

"Due to medical negligence and unforeseen events post-operation, my 24 year old brother, Pouya Pouladian, passed away a few days ago," she wrote on March 9.

"He was an amazing and hardworking person who never failed to care deeply for my mother and I. He was truly our inspiration in life.

"Words cannot describe what an angel he was. Rest easy Captain Pouya."

Aspiring pilot Mr Pouladian had created a Gofundme page in October last year - called "Can't breathe!!!" - in an attempt to raise $6000 for the surgery.

"I have been struggling to sleep and breathe properly for many years now," he wrote "Apparently I have a severe case of sleep apnoea and it's caused by my sinuses and the nasal passages not being straight.

The note discovered on the door of the home yesterday.

"Have been to too many specialists and they all have recommended me to do a surgery, which will cost me about $6-7k even with my private health insurance.

"I am a student pilot and work two full time and a part time jobs to just support my family and myself through school and pay the debt I have.

"And despite really needing this surgery, I haven't been able to do it for many years because I can't afford it.

"Then my friend told me about this Gofundme idea and this is my first time trying this.

ANY CONTRIBUTION would really help me get better and support my family too."

Following the death of his father six years ago, the budding pilot had been working long hours at multiple jobs to support his mother and younger sister as well as to pay for aviation training.

According to Fairfax, he was released from hospital on February 17, two days after his surgery but he began to vomit blood within hours. Mr Pouladian collapsed and was taken to Canterbury Hospital by ambulance.

He was transferred to Concord Hospital that day, but Mr Pouladian suffered another major bleed and went into cardiac arrest. The family were told that there was no hope for him and he died soon after.

Police believe the deaths are not suspicious

The family were of were of Iranian background and had only a few relations in Australia.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au the force was investigating the deaths of two people in Greenacre.

"About 2.15pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a home on Hebe Street, after the bodies of two women and a dog (German Shepherd) were located in a vehicle in the driveway of the home," she said.

"A crime scene has been established and police from Auburn Police Area Command have commenced inquiries.

"Initial inquiries suggest the deaths are not suspicious however investigations continue."

• If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. If you need help with depression, please see Beyond Blue for a list of organisations that can help.