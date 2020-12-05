Menu
Tragedy strikes as two men in their 30s drown

Scott Sawyer
by
5th Dec 2020 4:35 PM
Tragedy has struck the popular tourist hotspot of Teewah Beach this afternoon after two men aged in their 30s drowned.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the deaths and said an eight-year-old boy was also pulled from the water, but was fully alert and conscious.

The spokesman said the boy would be flown by rescue helicopter with his mother to hospital, likely Sunshine Coast University Hospital, this afternoon.

The spokesman said the first calls for emergency assistance were made about 2.30pm.

More to come.

