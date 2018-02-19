Tragedy haunts repeat offender

About 8.40pm Marcel Carson was picked up by an RBT at Calliope and returned a positive alcohol reading of 0.117%, more than twice the legal limit.

EVEN the most tragic circumstances can't shield you from the law, and now Marcel Carson's "living hell” is about to be exacerbated after he lost his driver's license for almost three years.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard the 44-year-old had been devastated by a series of events in 2016 and 2017, which his lawyer Christine Delaney said any one of which would have left others "rocking in the corner”.

But police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Carson's actions on November 23 could only be described as "stupidity”, after the father-of-two was picked up drink driving twice in about three hours.

The court heard about 6.30pm on November 23 last year Carson left from his South Bingera home and drove towards work at Moura.

About 8.40pm he was picked up by an RBT at Calliope and returned a positive alcohol reading of 0.117%, more than twice the legal limit.

After returning to his car, Carson tried to sleep it off but at 11.50pm he was back behind the wheel and pulled over by police on the Gladstone Highway near Biloela, where he blew 0.059%.

In his defence, Ms Delaney described Carson's 2016 and 2017 as a "living hell” and told the court during that time Carson's daughter underwent treatment for leukaemia, his sister took her own life and his father died unexpectedly, just as the two were starting to reconcile.

Carson's best friend was killed in a car crash as he was travelling to visit him and offer support, the court heard.

Ms Delaney said despite the "pressure cooker” Carson faced, he maintained employment and was otherwise of good character.

She said on November 23 he had been working on his family home and having a few beers but though he was right to drive when he set off to return to work. He stopped for one beer at the Miriam Vale pub before he was picked up the first time.

The court heard when Carson returned to his car he tried to sleep it off in the passenger seat for a bit before he thought he was right to drive and got back behind the wheel again, despite his licence being automatically suspended after the first offence.

"He was caught and then he ran the risk,” Sgt Burgess said. "He's not only risking his own life, he's placing others at risk.

"He's not running back streets, he's driving highways. Two times, one night, two different police stations miles apart.”

In sentencing Carson, Magistrate Neil Lavaring said it was unfortunately the case that sometimes when things went bad, they then went from bad to worse.

Carson pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of driving while suspended. He was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months and fined $2200.