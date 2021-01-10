Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pool safety reminder
News

TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Jan 2021 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young boy has died in hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool near Townsville.

The three-year-old boy nearly drowned in a backyard pool at a Saunders Beach address on December 31.

The boy was pulled from the pool and treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics on site before being rushed to the Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

Critical care paramedics and a flight doctor were also involved in his transportation.

The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.
The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.

The boy was fighting for his life in hospital for days, before he tragically passed away.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on January 4.

The spokesman said a report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

More Stories

drowning editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How COVID-19 outbreak is impacting region’s prison

        Premium Content How COVID-19 outbreak is impacting region’s prison

        News What you need to know about the latest changes to visitation conditions

        REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        Premium Content REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        News The data shows some interesting trends about the offences that have increased and...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

        News The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.