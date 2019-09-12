TRAFFIC WRAP: Drivers front court over offences on the road

SARAH Jade Darrel Limb appeared today in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on several traffic offences.

Limb pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle on Woongarra St without a licence in August.

The court heard that Limb was a repeat offender for driving without a licence.

For driving without a licence, Limb had her licence suspended for one month and was fined $450.

For her other offences, she was fined an additional $853.

The drivers appeared in Bundy court. Contributed

THAHN Tam Dang toay had his driver's licence disqualified for two months and was ordered to pay nearly $1000 in fines after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The court heard Dang was caught speeding in an unregistered vehicle while not the holder of a driver's licence in late August.

Dang's request to Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan to keep his licence was turned down due to his history.

"You've been to court now four times," Ms Hartigan said.

Drivers were fined. Lorenzo Cafaro/Pexels

JESSE William Nielsen was today sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court after driving on Windermere Rd with a disqualified licence.

Nielsen had previously had his licence disqualified by court order for drug driving.

His licence was disqualified in March 2019 for 15 months.

As a result of his offence, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan fined Nielsen $750 and disqualified his licence for a further two years.

"I apologise for doing it," Nielsen said.