Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is blocked after a caravan rollover at Glass House Mountains. Warren Lynam
Breaking

Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway are closed at Glass House Mountains after a caravan rolled near a major exit this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, just past the Johnston's Rd off-ramp, at midday.

The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains.
The Bruce Highway is closed after a caravan rolled on the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains. Contributed

According to police, the road is closed between Johnston Rd and Royce Rd with a diversion in place at the Johnston Rd exit and then Steve Irwin Way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Queensland Traffic has advised lanes are reduced on the northbound lanes and delays are expected.

Witnesses at the scene say traffic has stopped and is unlikely to clear any time soon.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

bruce hwy bruce hwy crash editors picks glass house mountains scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor's decision to retire from 'big business' role

        premium_icon Councillor's decision to retire from 'big business' role

        News ANOTHER Bundaberg Regional Councillor said he will be not be running for re-election.

        • 21st Jan 2020 12:30 PM
        Young driver’s positive drug test after music festival

        premium_icon Young driver’s positive drug test after music festival

        News A YOUNG driver thought he was doing the right thing by waiting a day to drive home...

        'God sent me here' says accused during argument with magistrate

        premium_icon 'God sent me here' says accused during argument with...

        Crime “You don’t warn me, or warn this court.” Magistrate and defendant in bitter debate...

        Sacked health chief Pennington wants job back or compo

        premium_icon Sacked health chief Pennington wants job back or compo

        News Adrian Pennington seeks redress in the Qld Industrial Relations Commission