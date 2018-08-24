Traffic hotspot: Safety concerns near Bargara school

CALLS have surfaced for a safety audit of the Bargara and Hughes Rd intersection and surrounding area before a tragedy happens.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he's received reports from multiple parents of children at Bargara State School who have witnessed a number of crashes and near misses at the safety railing near the intersection.

"This is a very serious issue that desperately needs to be addressed,” Mr Bennett said.

"It's timely from the Bargara State School's perspective and from those students who travel the area every day that we look towards a safety assessment of the area.

Concerned father Ben Shuttleworth said there was a number of accidents where cars have driven straight over the top of the island refuge.

"The section is sign posted as an island refuge, so kids are of the understanding that they are safe to cross there, but they're not,” said Mr Shuttleworth.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said a pedestrian refuge was installed near the Bundaberg-Bargara Rd and Hughes Rd intersection in 2014.

"We have not received any direct feedback from the public about pedestrian safety since the refuge was installed,” the spokesman said.

"We will undertake a safety review of the area and present the findings for discussion at the next Traffic Advisory Committee meeting in October.”