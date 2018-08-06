Menu
Bruce Highway closed after high speed crash

by Scott Sawyer
6th Aug 2018 4:29 PM

BRUCE Highway traffic has stopped in both directions after a two-car crash at Bluewater which has left one driver trapped in their vehicle.

The crash happened about 3.15pm Monday near the intersection of Forestry Dr and the Bruce Highway at Bluewater, about 35km north of Townsville.

Both cars have reportedly overturned as a result of the high-speed incident.

Firefighters and paramedics are on scene working to access a man trapped inside on of the vehicles.

Police are currently controlling traffic with the highway completely closed while emergency services work to treat the those involved in the crash.

crash editors picks townsville

