Traffic diverted as cars collide on Bundy intersection

The scene of the crash on Branyan St.

The scene of the crash on Branyan St. Mike Knott

A TWO-CAR crash has caused traffic to be diverted on Branyan St.

The smash happened around 10am at the intersection of Branyan and John Sts and police have been controlling traffic at the scene.

A witness at the scene said cars were starting to be moved off the road and he believed the area would be open to traffic again soon.

A local who lives nearby the crash said she was surprised she didn't hear a sound, but came out to see what all the fuss was about and noticed a black sedan and a four-wheel drive involved in the incident.

"I live on the corner," Leah Jobson said.

"When I came up the black car was right under the bum of the four-wheel drive.

"I'm surprised I didn't hear anything."

Ms Jobson said in the two years she had lived in the area, this was the first crash she had witnessed.

Police were on scene.