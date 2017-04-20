Traffic diverted after car crashes into power pole

The crash happened before 7am.

POLICE have currently closed off the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd and Walker St after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

Emergency services crews are on scene and workers are currently assessing the damaged pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics transported the driver, a woman, to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The woman is believed to have suffered a medical condition before crashing into the pole.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd and Walker St.