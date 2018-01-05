Traffic delays on Bruce Highway this month

TRAFFIC DELAY: Drivers may be held up at Apple Tree Creek and near Tiaro.

DRIVERS intending to travel on the Bruce Highway this month are being warned of potential traffic delays.

The Department of Main Roads says work is being carried out at Apple Tree Creek, north of Tiaro and south of Gympie.

It is advising drivers to expect delays of 10 minutes at Apple Tree Creek and 10-15 minutes at Tiaro.

No delays are expected at the Gympie roadworks.

UPGRADES: The department says the projects involve upgrading the highway to improve safety and traffic efficiency.

The Apple Tree Creek work is being done north of the Childers Road interchange.

Work being done includes road widening, applying audible line marks on centre and edge lines, removing roadside hazards and improving intersections and overtaking lanes.

