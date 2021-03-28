Menu
TRAFFIC ALERT: Queensland Police urge drivers to avoid Abercorn turnoff.
News

TRAFFIC DELAYS: Highway closed after serious crash

Mikayla Haupt
28th Mar 2021 12:57 PM
Drivers travelling on the Burnett Highway are being urged to avoid the near the Abercorn turn-off after a serious traffic crash in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said crews were called to a reported head on collision hear the Abercorn turn off at 11.20am and the highway remains closed in that area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients were assessed, one person was entrapped in a critical condition.

The other person assessed was a woman who was taken to Eidsvold Hospital.

This is a developing story.

