TRAFFIC DELAYS: Highway closed after serious crash

Drivers travelling on the Burnett Highway are being urged to avoid the near the Abercorn turn-off after a serious traffic crash in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said crews were called to a reported head on collision hear the Abercorn turn off at 11.20am and the highway remains closed in that area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients were assessed, one person was entrapped in a critical condition.

The other person assessed was a woman who was taken to Eidsvold Hospital.

This is a developing story.

MORE STORIES