Queensland Ambulance Service has responded to a truck crash on Goodwood Rd. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

TRAFFIC was temporarily brought to a standstill after a truck left Goodwood Rd and rolled down an embankment.

The driver of the truck managed to free himself from the cabin before emergency services arrived.

The crash happened shorty before 3pm at the Coonar Rd intersection.

Traffic is banked up in both directions but is flowing slowly.

It's understood the truck driver has a minor head injury.